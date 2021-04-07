Metro police identify pedestrian hit, killed on I-65 north near Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified the pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 65 north near Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Tuesday night.

The pedestrian has been identified as 39-year-old Preston Woods of Nashville, according to police.

The investigation shows a blue International semi was traveling north on I-65 at around 9 p.m. when it hit Woods and kept going. The truck, which has some damage as a result of the crash, has not been found despite the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Kentucky State Police being notified.

Police say they do not know why Woods was on the interstate.