Metro police identify man killed in I-40 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle crash on Charlotte Pike around 4 p.m. Friday evening.

According to police, 80-year-old Larry Wirth died at the entrance ramp of I-40 East. The preliminary investigation shows that Wirth was driving his 2019 Nissan Rogue west on Charlotte Pike when the eastbound driver of a Hyundai Elantra attempted to turn left onto the I-40 East entrance ramp and collided with the oncoming Rogue. The Hyundai was driven by 23-year-old Starr Underwood.

Wirth was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. His wife, 79-year-old Elizabeth Wirth was the front seat passenger. She was transported to St. Thomas Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Underwood was transported to Centennial Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening.

Police are still investigating which driver had the right of way. They say there was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.