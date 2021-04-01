Metro police identify man found burned in dumpster in Gulch neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified the man found burned beyond recognition in a dumpster in early March.

Police say the man, identified as 56-year-old Robert Lasater, was homeless. His remains were found in a dumpster located in the 500 block of 8th Avenue S. on March 4.

After labeling this as a homicide, police now say there was no evidence of foul play at the scene. The Medical Examiner found no additional injuries, according to investigators.

Soot was found inside Lasater’s esophagus, revealing he was breathing when the fire was ignited.

Police say it is possible Lasater, who was a heavy smoker, may have fallen asleep with a lit cigarette.