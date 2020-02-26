Metro Police holds public demonstration of new body cameras

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Tuesday, Metro Police held a public demonstration of their new body-worn and in-car cameras.

Beginning in March, 23 officers in Metro Police’s Traffic Section will be given the cameras as part of a pilot program. This includes officers in the DUI Squad, Fatal Crash Investigation Team, and the Aggressive Driving Unit. Camera installation in Traffic Section police cars will begin March 3. Training for traffic officers on the operation of cameras will begin the same day.

Metro Police’s Administrator for the body camera program, Captain Blaine Whited said, “If everyone could line up and get one of them today, they [police officers] would take them from us. Our police officers really want and understand that these cameras are going to be beneficial for them.”

At Tuesday’s demonstration, Metro Police showed a 13-minute video that discussed policy. The video can be seen here.

Metro’s Community Oversight Board told News 2 they didn’t get to see the body camera policy until Monday.

The Board’s director, Jill Fitcheard said, “I would’ve like to have received it earlier.”

WatchGuard is the camera vendor for Metro Police. They will be on-site next week as the first camera systems are installed. Six patrol cars are expected to be outfitted with the new cameras by the end of next week. The rest of the remaining 17 traffic division cars will have their cameras installed by March 13.

Between the time the first cameras go online and into the month of May, there will be an evaluation period of the technology and infrastructure of the program. Anderson said some of the infrastructure is already in place, but work continues to get all of it completed at the eight precincts, where officers will be able to wirelessly upload video.

The wireless uploading technology is already in place at the traffic section office at Metro headquarters.

When each officer completes his or her training, they will be assigned two body-worn cameras and a smartphone. Metro Police said the second body-worn camera will ensure that an officer always has one charged. Chief Anderson said the smart will be used to add references to the video, such as complaint numbers and incident-type.

The Department has requested 17 positions to maintain the camera systems and handle records requests. As of this week, 8 of the 17 positions had been approved.

So far, the body-worn and in-car cameras cost just over seven million of the 15 million initially approved capital money.

Anderson said in May, the Department plans to deploy 27 more cameras.

Whited added, “That’ll go to one precinct, we’ve not decided which precinct they’re going to go to yet.”

A date for all officers to have cameras hasn’t yet been set.