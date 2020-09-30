Metro police, FBI locate missing Louisiana child in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 13-year-old Louisiana girl at the center of a nationwide search was found in Nashville earlier this week, according to investigators.

The St. John Sheriff’s Office said the child was located during a search conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Metro Nashville Police Department, as well as the U.S. Marshals Service.

The young girl’s family reported her missing after she disappeared from her residence in LaPlace, Louisiana, outside of New Orleans, on June 20, the sheriff’s office said.

No additional information about the case was immediately released, but News 2 reported Tuesday that a 13-year-old girl missing from an undisclosed location in Louisiana since June had been found Monday at an apartment in Nashville. She reported she was abducted from a Walmart somewhere in Nashville and raped by strangers, before escaping and calling a friend for help, according to Metro police.

The friend, identified in court documents as Orlin Funez-Flores, 28, was arrested on a charge of aggravated statutory rape after a warrant alleges he sexually assaulted the child while she was at his apartment.

News 2 has reached out to Metro police and the St. John Sheriff’s Office for additional details.