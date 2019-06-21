Metro police debuts rainbow cruiser ahead of Pride weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — June is Pride month and Nashville’s own pride parade will be held Saturday at Public Square Park.

Ahead of the celebration, Metro police unveiled its brand-new rainbow cruiser as part of its Safe Place program.

The program uses participating business and schools to place decals at their entrances to serve as a safe place for victims of hate crimes.

The new cruiser will be on display at the parade Saturday in downtown Nashville.

Also this week, a new liaison to the LGBTQ community was named by Metro police.

Officer Nakia Reid is a four-year veteran of the force. She replaces the previous liaison, Catie Poole, who was recently promoted to sergeant.

Officer Reid will be on hand at the parade and other community meetings and events.