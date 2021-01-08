Metro police close investigation into 2 men who based jumped off the Grand Hyatt Hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police announced they are closing their investigation into two men who base jumped off of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in downtown Nashville on January 1.

Just before 7 p.m. New Year’s Day, officers were called to the hotel on Broadway following reports of two men base jumping for the rooftop bar.

WATCH: Two men BASE jumped from the roof of The Grand Hyatt Hotel on Broadway last night. (Warning: some profanity)



Credit: Amanda Bagley @WKRN pic.twitter.com/ot6UVWaDRr — Julia Palazzo WKRN (@JuliaPalazzoTV) January 2, 2021

Hotel security identified the two men to detectives as a 33-year-old from Big Bear City, California, and a 35-year-old from Los Angeles. Security told police the two men were guests at the hotel and were escorted from the property and banned from the hotel after the jump.

Police announced they are closing their investigation after learning that neither witnesses nor the hotel are interested in prosecuting the two men.