Metro police chief provides update on downtown Nashville bombing investigation

The Metro Nashville Police Department has released officer body camera footage showing the moments leading up to the downtown Nashville bombing Christmas morning.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide updates on the downtown Nashville bombing.

Earlier Wednesday, News 2 obtained the frantic 911 calls from Christmas morning reporting sounds of gunshots followed by the explosion from an RV.

Since the bombing, ABC News confirms federal investigators are looking into whether Anthony Warner may have been motivated, at least in part, by “paranoia over 5G technology,” but that they also found writings that contained ramblings about assorted conspiracy theories, including the idea of shape-shifting reptilian creatures that appear in human form and attempt world domination.

The FBI is in Nashville providing victim assistance and crisis intervention resources. As of Tuesday night, the team had completed more than 220 needs assessments to determine what resources were needed.