Metro Police Chief John Drake announces new deputy chief

Captain Chris Taylor has been appointed to the rank of Deputy Chief who will serve in a newly created Chief of Staff assignment to help coordinate evolving investigative and community engagement strategies across 5 of the MNPD’s bureaus and 8 precincts. (Source: MNPD, WKRN Graphics, modified)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake announced a new deputy chief for the department, who will also serve in a newly-created chief of staff role.

On Tuesday, Chief Drake appointed Captain Chris Taylor to deputy chief. Taylor will also help coordinate evolving investigative and community engagement strategies for five Metro Nashville Police Department bureaus and eight of its precincts.

“Deputy Chief Taylor will serve as my representative and day to day liaison among police department components to ensure consistency of our community-based priorities to enhance Nashville’s safety,” Chief Drake said. “I want Deputy Chief Taylor to help maintain a focus on officers engaging residents to help improve neighborhood quality of life, while at the same time, ensuring that investigative components are working together seamlessly to identify criminals and remove them from our streets.”

Taylor has served on the department for 28 years and most recently oversaw Metro Parks Police. He has also served as a captain over the Criminal Investigations Division, the executive officer in the Community Services Bureau, a lieutenant in the Patrol and Domestic Violence Divisions, a sergeant in the Vice Unit, a patrol officer, and a member of the MNPD SWAT team.

Taylor received his Bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University and his MBA degree from Columbia Southern University.