Metro police car hit during crash investigation on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate-40 near Elm Hill Pike is now back open after two crashes Saturday morning with one involving a police officer’s vehicle.

Metro police tell us the first crash was reported around 3:30 a.m.

One person is in critical but stable condition at the hospital after that wreck.

While the interstate was shut down for the wreck, a car that was not involved in the first crash hit a patrol car.

We have reached out to police to find out if anyone was injured in the second crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.