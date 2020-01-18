Metro police car hit during crash investigation on I-40

Breaking News
Cave rescue underway in White County
Metro Police Generic_56803

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate-40 near Elm Hill Pike is now back open after two crashes Saturday morning with one involving a police officer’s vehicle.

Metro police tell us the first crash was reported around 3:30 a.m.

One person is in critical but stable condition at the hospital after that wreck.

While the interstate was shut down for the wreck, a car that was not involved in the first crash hit a patrol car.

We have reached out to police to find out if anyone was injured in the second crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

