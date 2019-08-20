Metro police body cam contract not signed while mayor promises fall roll-out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s mayor claimed police officers would have body cameras this fall, but the contract still has not been signed.

Metro Council approved funding for the cameras more than two years ago.

The city picked a vendor — WatchGuard Video — in May after three months of testing. The contract terms are still being negotiated, a spokesperson for Metro’s finance department told News 2.

Activist groups, and the family of Daniel Hambrick, a man shot and killed by a Metro officer who was not wearing a body camera, have claimed the police department intentionally stalled the roll-out of cameras. The police department has denied the allegations.

“They will be implemented as soon as practical,” Mayor David Briley said in July at News 2’s Mayoral Debate. Asked for a specific timeline, Briley replied, “They will be in the field this fall.”

Metro police have previously refused to answer whether the cameras would be deployed on time or if the department has the staffing to administer the camera program.

News 2 sent another request for comment on Tuesday afternoon.