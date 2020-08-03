Metro Police ask for help to locate missing man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are asking for the public’s help to locate 20-year-old Kaiharie Arnold.

Arnold, who is autistic and suffers from grand mal seizures, was last seen at his Country Drive home on Thursday. When he has walked away from his home in the past, he has been known to seek out and visit homeless persons in South Nashville and downtown.

He is also known to frequent businesses around the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike.

Arnold is a black man with short hair, six feet tall, with a thin build. He was last known to be wearing a black t-shirt with red and white stripes, grey sweatpants, and was carrying a black fanny pack. He does not have a cell phone.

Anyone seeing Arnold or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.