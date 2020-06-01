Metro police arrest convicted felon following vandalism of Nashville’s Historic Courthouse

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tondrique Fitzgerald

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested a man Monday afternoon following the vandalism of Nashville’s Historic Courthouse.

Police tweeted out the following photo:

Police said 23-year-old Tondrique Fitzgerald was arrested by the Specialized Investigations Division. He is facing charges of aggravated rioting & felony vandalism for Saturday’s attack on the Historic Courthouse.

Fitzgerald is a convicted felon.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

The latest on the protests after the “I Will Breathe” rally in Nashville:

READ MORE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories