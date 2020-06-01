Metro police arrest convicted felon following vandalism of Nashville’s Historic Courthouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested a man Monday afternoon following the vandalism of Nashville’s Historic Courthouse.

Police tweeted out the following photo:

BREAKING: Convicted felon Tondrique Fitzgerald, 23, was just arrested by Specialized Investigations Division detectives on charges of aggravated rioting & felony vandalism for Saturday's attack on the Historic Courthouse. pic.twitter.com/B2eQUb2QOg — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 1, 2020

Police said 23-year-old Tondrique Fitzgerald was arrested by the Specialized Investigations Division. He is facing charges of aggravated rioting & felony vandalism for Saturday’s attack on the Historic Courthouse.

Fitzgerald is a convicted felon.

