Metro police arrest convicted felon following vandalism of Nashville’s Historic Courthouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police arrested a man Monday afternoon following the vandalism of Nashville’s Historic Courthouse.
Police tweeted out the following photo:
Police said 23-year-old Tondrique Fitzgerald was arrested by the Specialized Investigations Division. He is facing charges of aggravated rioting & felony vandalism for Saturday’s attack on the Historic Courthouse.
Fitzgerald is a convicted felon.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.
The latest on the protests after the “I Will Breathe” rally in Nashville: