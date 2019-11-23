Metro police arrest a man after bringing a loaded gun to a drug deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police arrested a man in the 600 block of South 7th Street on Friday night.

They say Ricky Harden was seen on Metro Housing Department cameras in a hand to hand transaction.

The 2nd suspect in the video was stopped and found to have crack cocaine.

Harden was stopped leaving the scene in a silver Nissan Altima.

Police asked him if he had anything illegal in the car and Harden said there was a handgun in the vehicle.

While on scene, Officers learned that the 2nd suspect admitted to buying crack cocaine from Harden.

Police found a hard crack-like substance under the driver’s seat floor board area that weighed in at 2.1 grams.

Harden was across from The Martha O’Bryan Learning Center.

Students were actively in the building at this time.

Harden was arrested, he is facing a charge of possession of a deadly firearm with intent.