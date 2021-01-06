Metro police announce ‘Nashville Strong Moving Days’ to help bombing victims

The Metro Nashville Police Department has released officer body camera footage showing the moments leading up to the downtown Nashville bombing Christmas morning.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department announced a new effort to help victims impacted by the downtown Nashville bombing on Christmas day.

Metro police will host its first “Nashville Strong Moving Days” on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Police will assist business owners and residents retrieve their belongings. Urban Search and Rescue teams will be available to help people access restricted areas. Officers will also help escort vehicles to load items.

Other Nashville Strong Moving Days will be held later for those who cannot participate

this weekend.

Second Avenue business owners and residents who did not receive an email can

request additional information by contacting MNPD Sergeant Brion Kris Delap at

brion.delap@nashville.gov. Anyone wanting to participate is asked to RSVP.