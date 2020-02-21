Metro planting the seeds for more trees in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville is planting the seeds for more trees in Music City, beyond what’s required downtown.

“I think it’s our duty as a people and as a nation to have trees and to make sure they’re plentiful,” said resident Jake Suttle.

A new drafted bill aims to amend the zoning code to require trees within a grass or front strip of commercial, industrial, or multi-family construction.

Angie Henderson is behind the bill.

“I think the street trees are really imperative in a growing and dense city,” said Angie Henderson, Metro Nashville District 34 Councilwoman.

The legislation would require one tree per 30 feet and they’d have to be at least six feet high.

The requirement would basically build on expanded sidewalks and tree density requirements in Metro Nashville.

“Where ever sidewalks are required in those centers, street trees would also be required,” said Henderson.

The benefits – walkability and shade.

Hot zones from the asphalt create what’s known as an urban heat island effect.

Henderson said trees could reverse that.

“They cool our city, they retain stormwater, just quality of life,” she said.

“If I was walking around, I’d absolutely want to go a place where there’s trees and plants and that sort of thing for sure,” said Suttle.

Mayor John Cooper is expected to formally announce the legislation on Arbor Day.

Public input is open until March 5th.

Henderson said after the comment period will come the final draft of the bill.

After filing and public hearings, the new tree requirements could be in effect as soon as May.

To take the Street Trees Public Input Survey: https://www.nashville.gov/News-Media/News-Article/ID/9351/Street-Trees-Public-Input.aspx