Metro Parks votes to defer issue of removing confederate monument from Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a meeting Tuesday, the Metro Parks Board voted to defer the issue of removing the Confederate monument from Centennial Park.

The issue is to be taken up by either the policy subcommittee or the public art subcommittee at next month’s meeting.

During the meeting, the board talked about whether they wanted to relocate the monument or add signage to put the monument in context.

The confederate monument was vandalized in June with red paint and “they were racists” was written on its side.

The private Confederate Monument has been located in the park since the early 1900s.