NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Parks department needs input for Mariposa Park, a new green space planned for Nashville’s District 30, and this Saturday, District residents will have a chance to have their voices heard.

(Metro Parks Image)

The 10-acre property, located at 140 Tusculum Road, fills what Metro Parks calls “a huge void for recreational options in the area.” The new park will help fulfill Metro Parks’ strategic goal of prioritizing new parks for residents living in areas of Davidson County that are currently underserved.

The department is not only looking to learn what residents want in a new park but also to give participants a fun park experience through a number of activities through an event this weekend.

This Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m., Metro Parks and District 30 Councilwoman Heidi Sepulveda are inviting residents to come to Mariposa Park for a nature walk. They will have the opportunity to give their thoughts and ideas about the new park, learn more about the site with a local naturalist, participate in a scavenger hunt and even make art with their children. The event will last until noon.

In the event of rain, the meeting will take place at Cole Elementary School, located at 5060 Colemont Drive in Antioch.

Last year, the Park Board formally adopted the name Mariposa, which means “butterfly” in Spanish. The name reflects the diversity of the surrounding community and the butterfly – many species of which migrate across continents – sumbolizes the immigrant experience, according to the department. “It is one of the few properties in the area that remains largely undeveloped and will not be permanently protected as open space.

Those participating in the event are asked to wear appropriate shoes for an uneven natural walking surface.