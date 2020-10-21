Metro Parks announces Halloween 2020 events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three community centers with Metro Parks and Recreation will be hosting Halloween themed events on October 29 and 30.

According to a release, Madison Community Center will be hosting a Halloween Drive-by Candy and Treat on Thursday, October 29 from 5 – 7 p.m.

On Friday, October 30 from 5 -7 p.m. Bellevue Regional Community Center will host a Drive-through Trick-Or-Treat while West Park Community Center will be holding a Trunk-Or-Treat event.

Costumes are welcome at all events. Attendees are asked to remain properly seated during the event while wearing face coverings.

Anyone with questions can call each community center at the numbers below:

Madison Community Center: 615-862-8459

615-862-8459 Bellevue Regional Community Center: 615-862-8435

615-862-8435 West Park Community Center: 615-862-8469

