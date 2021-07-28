Metro opens temporary overflow shelter to help mitigate positive COVID-19 cases among homeless population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville officials have opened a temporary overflow COVID-19 shelter to help mitigate a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases among Nashville Rescue Mission clients.

Officials say the temporary overflow shelter is in a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office facility, located in the 5100 block of Harding Pike. The shelter allows for homeless individuals to safely isolate themselves. The facility is also controlled, meaning unannounced drop-offs will not be allowed.

The shelter operates similar to the Cold Weather Overflow shelter during winter months.

According to officials, a COVID-19 shelter at the Nashville Fairgrounds that provided overflow capacity for the homeless since the pandemic began in March 2020 ceased operations earlier this month. The shelter closed because infection rates decreased while vaccination rates among the homeless population increased.

The NRM is in the process of demolishing its women’s facility and moved all its female clients to the main NRM campus on Lafayette Street.

After the fairgrounds shelter closed in July, the NRM found a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases and alerted officials. Officials then determined opening a temporary overflow shelter on Harding Pike for those who test positive for COVID-19 was the most efficient solution.

Below is a summary on current actions officials are taking: