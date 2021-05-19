Metro opens Multi-Agency Recovery Center to help those impacted by March flood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More help is on the way for those impacted by the March flood.

Metro has announced a Multi-Agency Recovery Center (MARC) will open Saturday to help those affected.

The MARC will open at 10 a.m. at Plaza Mariachi located at 3955 Nolensville Pike. It will be in operation from Saturday, May 22, through Friday, May 28.

If you are unable to visit the MARC during that week, a second opportunity will be available beginning Tuesday, June 1 through Sunday, June 6.

The MARC will open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. on weekdays. Weekend hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Representatives will be available on site to meet in person with anyone wanting to apply for federal assistance.

Agencies available at the MARC include:

Nashville Office Of Emergency Management (OEM)

American Red Cross

Hands on Nashville

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency

FEMA

Community Resource Center

National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD)

Small Business Administration

Catholic Charities

Hispanic Family Foundation (HFF)

