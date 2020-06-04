Metro officers take a knee with protesters in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As an estimated 10,000 protesters took to the streets of downtown Nashville Thursday evening, several Metro police officers were seen taking a knee with some of the demonstrators.

A peaceful protest was planned for 4 p.m. at Bicentennial Capitol State Park. Franklin teenagers Jade Fuller and Emma Rose Smith, both 15, founded the coalition, Teens 4 Equality, with three other teenagers, hoping to create a conversation of unity in Tennessee.

The coalition planned the march with the support of Black Lives Matter Nashville. The rally started at Bicentennial Mall and ended with a march to the State Capitol. Fuller and Smith said they were motivated by the death of George Floyd.

The latest on the protests after the “I Will Breathe” rally in Nashville: