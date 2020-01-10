Metro Police officer’s aggravated assault charge exonerated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro police officer is expected to be back with the department after her aggravated assault charge was cleared.

Officer Myriah Iles was off-duty downtown with a friend in October, and was carrying her friend over her shoulder, police said.

According to Metro, Iles was confronted by a group of people when things became physical and a fight broke out between Iles and another woman.

The investigation indicated that Iles was defending herself and she did not commit a crime nor was she in violation of MNPD policy.

The aggravated assault charge that was brought on by the woman who was from out a state, was dismissed.

After the incident, Iles was decommissioned from the department.

Now, Metro police are doing a final internal review of the situation, but Iles is expected to be back.

