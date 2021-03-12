Metro officer, woman shot outside business on Brick Church Pike; Suspect in custody

Click here to watch continuing coverage from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after an officer and another person were shot outside of a Dollar General on Brick Church Pike Friday morning.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 a.m. at Ewing Drive.

Police said a male officer was shot and a female civilian was also wounded.

The officer was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but his condition was not released. The condition of the woman shot was not known either.

One suspect is in custody, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released.