Metro officer who stabbed Mt. Juliet dog says his dog was attacked first

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fraternal Order of Police released a statement Tuesday on behalf of the officer who stabbed a Mt. Juliet family’s dog.

News 2 spoke Monday with Tommy Jacobs, says their 13-year-old dog Cami got out in the morning hours of Jan. 17 in the Trailwood Farms subdivision in Mt. Juliet. She was soon found bleeding by a couple walking their dog.

Ring video footage of the incident later surfaced online and you can see a man repeatedly stabbing the dog.

The FOP says the officer was off-duty and walking his dog near his home that day when another unleashed dog approached and was originally friendly until it bit his dog on the neck. They said he did everything in his power to get the dog to release the grip from his dog and was unable to, so he was forced to stab the dog.

The FOP says the officer immediately reported the incident to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and then sent his dog for medical treatment at a local vet.

The officer released this statement:

As an animal lover, I am incredibly sorry that this incident resulted in the harm of another animal, but I was left with no choice as my dog, who I was walking on a leash, was being attacked by another aggressive dog who was left free to roam the neighborhood. After multiple attempts to physically remove the aggressive animal from my dog and after listening to my dog yelp out in pain – as is captured in the video – I was forced to use the only tool available to me to save my dog from further injury. Immediately following the incident, I contacted the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office to report the incident and then sent my own dog to a local veterinary clinic to obtain medical treatment.”

The officer also provided pictures of his dog’s injuries and a picture of the receipt and note from the veterinary clinic.