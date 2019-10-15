Metro officer who shot and killed man in 2017 will resign by end of month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Officer Josh Lippert who shot and killed Jocques Clemmons in 2017 is resigning from the department, Metro confirmed.

It happened at the Cayce Homes public housing development at South Sixth Street and Summer Place in February 2017.

Officials said Officer Lippert was in an unmarked car when he pulled over Clemmons for running a stop sign.

Police said Clemmons then ran through the parking lot while appearing to hold something in his waistband. Officer Lippert was able to catch him, but as he tried to arrest Clemmons, they reportedly had another physical altercation.

According to Metro, Clemmons was armed with a fully loaded .357 magnum pistol at the time.

Police believed Officer Lippert was in imminent danger and fired at Clemmons three times as he was turning to move between two parked cars. Clemmons was reportedly hit in the lower left back

The seven year veteran’s last day with the department will be October 25.