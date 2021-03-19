Metro officer Josh Baker released from hospital following shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville police officer Josh Baker, who was shot last week during a traffic stop, has been discharged from the hospital.

Metro police said Friday afternoon Officer Baker was discharged from Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He continues to recover after undergoing surgery to treat a gunshot wound.

We are pleased to say that Officer Josh Baker, wounded last Friday, was discharged today from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and continues to recover. pic.twitter.com/W7Y1dLUVgC — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 19, 2021

On Friday, March 12, at around 9:30 a.m. Officer Baker stopped a black Chevrolet Camaro outside of a business on Brick Church Pike near Ewing Drive after learning the owner had multiple outstanding warrants.

Officer Baker approached the vehicle and found the person driving, identified as 31-year-old Nika Nicole Holbert, was not owner.

At some point during the confrontation, Holbert fired at Baker, striking him in the torso. Baker fired back, hitting Holbert, who drove off, later crashed and died from her injuries at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.