Metro officer injured in crash near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro officer was injured in a crash just south of downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near the on-ramp to Interstate 40 East from Second Avenue South.

The officer’s cruiser and at least one other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The condition of the officer and other driver was not immediately released but first responders told News 2 the officer was alert and talking before he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The roadway is currently closed to traffic heading into Nashville. It is not known when it will reopen.