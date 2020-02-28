Metro officer injured in crash along I-24 in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A Metro police officer and another driver were injured in a crash along Interstate 24 in East Nashville late Thursday night.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Spring Street exit around 11:40 p.m.

Metro police said the officer was helping manage a road closure when the patrol vehicle was hit from behind by another vehicle.

(Photo: WKRN)

The officer and other driver were both taken to area hospitals as a precautionary measure. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

The damaged vehicles were towed from the scene and the roadway has since fully reopened to traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.