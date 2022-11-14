MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro police officer is hurt after a shooting in Madison.

It happened in the 2100 block of Gallatin Pike North.

News 2 spoke with Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron at the scene. He told News 2 that officers were originally called to a business in the area to check out a gray van that had been parked outside since Friday.

The three people inside the van were suspected of stealing from nearby businesses over the past few days.

Once officers spoke with the three people, one of the occupants of the van was found to be wanted on a felony probation violation. When Officer Ben Williams attempted to take the man into custody, he started running away.

The man tripped over a curb shortly after taking off. Officer Williams then attempted to arrest the man as he resisted, at which time his partner, Officer Madison Roland, came in to assist.

During the struggle, the suspect is said to have managed to get his hand onto Officer Roland’s gun and fire it once. There is no word on if the gun was coming out of her holster or how he managed to access it.

Officer Roland was shot in the foot. Aaron told News 2 she was taken to Skyline Medical Center with a “grazing wound.” She was treated and released.

The suspect, Elberto Chavez Jr., was taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor injury and will be booked on multiple charges Monday night.

Chavez received a 10-year probated sentence last year in connection with an aggravated burglary case. The felony warrant for his arrest was related to him violating that probation.