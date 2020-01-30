Metro officer injured in Priest Lake hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for the driver who struck a female Metro officer while she was on a traffic stop in the Priest Lake area Thursday morning.

The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. on Hamilton Church Road near Mount View Road.

According to police, the officer was outside of her cruiser, when she was hit from behind by a passing vehicle. The driver that struck the officer did not stop, investigators said.

The officer initially refused treatment, but police said she later chose to go to a hospital to be checked out.

No additional information was immediately released.

