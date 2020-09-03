Metro officer, driver injured in South Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro officer and another driver suffered minor injuries after a crash in South Nashville early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 12:30 A.M. at Celebration Way and Nolensville Pike, north of Lenox Village.

Police said the driver of the other car involved drove over a hill at “an excessive speed” and slammed into the officer’s cruiser.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were not transported to a hospital, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

