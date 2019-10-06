Metro officer decommissioned after off-duty altercation in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said an officer has been decommissioned after an off-duty altercation.

Police responded to 3rd Avenue North and Commerce Street in Downtown Nashville Saturday night.

According to police, the victim said that she and a female friend saw Officer Myriah Iles grab a woman by the throat and place the woman over her shoulder. The two confronted Iles, thinking she was taking the woman, who turned out to be Iles’ girlfriend, against her will. They told police Iles put the woman down and then pushed the victim’s friend to the ground. When the victim went to assist her friend, Iles punched her multiple times in the face.

According to a release, the victim who was punched suffered a broken nose and lost consciousness. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Police said when they arrived, two men were restraining Iles. She told police she was carrying her girlfriend, who was intoxicated and not feeling well. She said she was confronted by two men and women who made racial slurs and demanded she put her girlfriend down.

According to the release, Iles told police she pushed one of the men and swung her fist once, but didn’t hit anybody. She also denied putting her hands on her girlfriend’s throat.

Iles was treated for minor injuries. She was not charged with domestic violence after police interviewed Iles and her girlfriend. She was charged with aggravated assault.

Iles, 27, joined the Metro-Nashville Police Department in 2015. She has been decommissioned.