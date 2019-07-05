Metro officer decommissioned after alleged violent altercation with woman caught on camera

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro-Nashville police officer has been decommissioned pending an investigation after a physical interaction with a woman was caught on video.
The video is from July 3 at a gas station on Dickerson Pike. It allegedly shows officer Barrett Teague in a physical altercation with a woman.
Officer Teague allegedly pulled the woman over for having out of date vehicle tags, but they were not expired.
Metro police released a statement:
The MNPD on Thursday afternoon was made aware of the video showing Officer Teague’s interaction with (the victim). The administration of the MNPD and Officer Teague’s supervisors at the East Precinct are very concerned with what the video shows. Officer Teague was decommissioned Thursday afternoon (police authority removed). He has been assigned to plain clothes desk duty at another precinct. The Office of Professional Accountability has begun an investigation of this interaction. An Office of Professional Accountability detective has reached out to (the victim) and is awaiting a return call.