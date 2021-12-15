NASHVILLE, TENN. (WKRN) – The Beacon Center of Tennessee’s annual “Pork Report” is out, and this year, it highlights millions of dollars of government waste in Middle Tennessee.



The nonprofit independent organization highlighted millions of taxpayer dollars used to help fund big events like the Music City Bowl. It calls Davidson County’s outdated emissions testing a “tax dollar grab.” It also points out the City of Clarksville’s decision to pay for a performing arts center only to raise property taxes.

Then, there’s Governor Bill Lee‘s attempt to attract tourists back to Tennessee after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. You may remember the commercials featuring country musician Brad Paisley. The “Tennessee on Me” campaign used $2.8 million in tax payer’s money to provide thousands of $250 travel vouchers to attract out-of-state visitors.



“You saw it from the Republican legislature, you saw from Democrats in the legislature, you saw from almost everyone I’ve ever talked to that this idea that taxpayers should be funding out-of-state tourist hotel and airfare to come to Tennessee, it didn’t make much sense,” says Mark Cunningham, VP of Strategy and Communications for the Beacon Center of Tennessee.



The “Pork of the Year Award” goes to Metro Nashville Public Schools. The report explains MNPS entered into an $18 million no-bid contract with Meharry Medical College Ventures, which included the creation of a $1.8 million website. The Beacon Center claims construction of the site should have cost no more than $75,000.

“We don’t like no-bid contracts to begin with, and we are spending $18 million in tax dollars, that’s a real problem. But when you look at what was actually done, that’s where the real problem starts,” said Cunningham. “I would like to see a line-by-line item to see how they paid for this. Because this is either truly the worst example of government waste I’ve ever seen, or it’s fraud.”



News 2 reached out to Meharry Medical College and has not heard back.



While MNPS declined to comment on the specific report, they sent us the following statement, originally issued in June 2021:

As the pandemic comes closer to being over and we return to a status quo, it might be easy for some to forget about the enormous challenges we faced in getting our students back into classrooms. When we announced the partnership with Meharry back in December of 2020, COVID-19 was spreading wildly through the community and it was not clear when we would see progress on stemming the tide of infections. Many teachers, staff, parents, and students were frightened for their safety and those parents who wanted their kids back in classrooms were also counting on us to keep them safe while we did it. We worked with Meharry, a trusted institution in our community, to develop as robust and comprehensive a plan as possible to enhance the safety of our schools, using federal funding designed specifically for that purpose, and we did so in such a way that no schools had to close down once we started bringing students back into the classroom in February. Ultimately, I believe it was a good thing for our schools and helped us to return students to the classroom while many other urban districts kept their doors closed. Dr. Adrienne Battle — Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools

The entire Pork Report can be found here.