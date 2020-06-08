Metro Nashville police body cams create hope during tense time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville released a revised roll out plan on Monday for body-worn cameras.

More than 100 body-worn and in-car cameras will go out with police officers starting in July. Many say the announcement served as an encouraging step forward.

“It’s a way of building the trust, it’s the matter of record and I think it protects and supports the police as well as the citizens,” Metro Councilwoman At-Large Sharon Hurt said.

After nationwide protests have addressed police brutality and racial inequalities over the last couple of weeks, Hurt said the time is now to start making changes.

“There’s been some radical response to the things that have occurred so far. And I think it’s very appropriate and not anywhere near too soon for us to get these cameras in place and implemented,” Hurt said.

Retired Metro Police Officer Bob Allen explained that body cameras can serve as a game changing resource.

“For the every now and then bad apple that we have in police departments across the nation, it would rid those people out really quick. Because all of us that were and are good cops really despise those people because they make us all look bad,” Allen said.

But Fraternal Order of Police Nashville President James Smallwood said body cameras are not the sole answer to these tensions.

“It’s going to expose to the community a lot of what we deal with on a day in and day out basis, and while it does that we need to make sure that everybody understands that a perspective of a camera is not all encompassing,” Smallwood said.

Hurt said body cameras are simply a step in the right direction, and is hopeful for the changes they will bring to Nashville.

For more information about the changes and cost of the body cam roll out, click here.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.