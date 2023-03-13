NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville is filing a suit against the state of Tennessee for what it calls an “unconstitutional legislative overreach” of local governance.

In the documents obtained by News 2, Metro Nashville Director of Law Wally Dietz said Metro is seeking declaratory and injunctive relief against the implementation of Senate Bill 87, which would cap the number of representatives in a metropolitan form of government at 20, effectively halving the size of the 40-member Metro Council. The bill was hurdled through the legislature this term, passing along party lines, and signed by Gov. Bill Lee within an hour of receiving it from the Senate last week, the quickest turnaround for any legislation this year.

In the filing, Dietz said Metro Nashville is a “not simply an instrumentality of the State,” as some lawmakers implied it is during floor debates and in committee hearings. The “Metro Council Reduction Act,” as it is called in court documents, violates numerous provisions of the Tennessee Constitution, including the “Home Rule Amendment” and provisions outlining the four-year terms of Metro Councilmembers.

“If the General Assembly can unilaterally unwind an existing metropolitan government’s legislative body, the Home Rule Amendment’s constitutional requirement for local approval of a consolidated government charter becomes meaningless,” Dietz said in court documents.

Further, Metro argues, the “arbitrary” timeline imposed by the legislation—upon receiving the governor’s signature, Metro had a 30-day window in which to redraw its district lines; it was also required to submit new maps to the Metro Planning Commission by May 1—only “creates confusion and chaos among citizens and candidates” and “ignores numerous other constitutional prohibitions.”

“For these reasons, the Court should declare the Metro Council Reduction Act unconstitutional an enjoin its enforcement,” the filing states.

Metro is asking the Chancery Court for judgment and an order declaring the Metro Council Reduction Act “facially unconstitutional” under both the Consolidation Clause and the Local Legislation Clause in Article XI, Section 9 of the Tennessee Constitution as well as under Article VII, Section 1 of the Tennessee Constitution, and that the Aug. 3, 2023 Metro Nashville election “proceed as planned before the Metro Council Reduction Act’s passage.”