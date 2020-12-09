Metro Nashville elementary school holds town hall to discuss impact of COVID-19 on schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s no secret that virtual learning comes with its own set of challenges.

“As a teacher, one of my biggest struggles is not being able to give my students what I know they need, because I can’t physically touch them,” said Stacey Delk, a 4th grade teacher at Ruby Major Elementary. “I can’t be with them.”

Tuesday, Ruby Major Elementary School’s PTA held a virtual town hall meeting with district leaders to discuss how COVID-19 has impacted education for metro Nashville students.

“As a parent, it becomes darn near impossible to help keep up with it when you’re also juggling work,” said Ashleigh Bunn, the Ruby Major PTA president and a parent of four.

“I think what we are looking for is really to strengthen that partnership,” said Bunn. “We don’t feel like it’s just the district’s role to really strategize and make these decisions in a vacuum. It’s an ongoing conversation that we want to engage and encourage.”

Delk said while she does believe district leadership is working hard to assist families, there are still gaps to be filled.

“I have three or four students that still do not have the best internet connection,” said Delk. “So, I don’t always get to see them. Our Microsoft Teams drops them every once in a while. I have students with Microsoft Teams, we share our screen to do a PowerPoint and many times my students will raise their hand on teams: “Mrs. Delk, I can’t see your share,” and I have to re-share it there three or four times.”

Overall, those who attended the meeting say they hope it delivered one specific goal.

“To help empower parents to understand the district and school plans for education and really some of the data that surrounds the school’s performance specifically,” said Bunn.