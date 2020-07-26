Metro Nashville Education Association to host die-in vigil

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Education Association is hosting a die-in vigil on Monday, according to the MNEA Facebook page.

MNEA officials said the’re grateful for Metro Nashville Public Schools for keeping school online during the pandemic, but would like others to follow suit in Tennessee.

The MNEA Board of Directors has voted to officially endorse the Die-In and Vigil sponsored by Tennessee for a Safe Return to Campus. We will be participating, and encourage others to participate safely by pledging to wear masks and social distance. Metro Nashville Education Association

The vigil will be held on Monday, July 27 at 5 p.m. at the Nashville Farmer’s Market.

MNEA members said they would like to see the following happen as a result of the vigil:

Additional technology for students to equitably access digital curricula.

Sufficient, disposable PPE for all school staff and students upon return to campus.

Mental health professional access to help students heal from any traumas of the pandemic

Access to broadband/internet for all students

Members said this is a peaceful gathering for anyone who would like to join.

