Metro Law files resolution to settle civil claim with Daniel Hambrick’s estate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metropolitan Nashville Department of Law is asking for approval from Metro Council to pay $2.25 million to Daniel Hambrick’s Estate in order to settle civil claims connected to Hambrick’s July 2018 shooting death by Metro police officer Andrew Delke.

The settlement looks to resolve all civil damages claims against Metro Government and Officer Delke in a federal court lawsuit filed in March 2019, according to a news release.

Under the settlement, Metro Government will pay $2,250,000 to Hambrick’s estate in exchange for “the dismissal with prejudice of all claims” against Metro Government and Officer Delke.

“We think this is a fair resolution for all of the parties,” said Metropolitan Director of Law Bob Cooper. “Pursuing this matter through trial and appeal would have been expensive and time consuming with the risk of an adverse decision. The community is better served by bringing finality to this case.”

Delke shot and killed Hambrick on July 26, 2018. Delke said he saw Hambrick with a gun at the time of the shooting.

The release says Chief John Drake of the Metro Nashville Police Department and Hambrick’s mother, Vicki, have agreed to meet in private after the settlement is approved.

“This settlement will avoid years of protracted litigation as our department continues its strong focus on building trust and partnerships with Nashville residents through community engagement and, when possible, alternative policing strategies,” Chief Drake said.

Delke’s murder trial was pushed back to July 12, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While money can never make up for the loss of Daniel’s life, we are proud to have delivered some measure of justice for Daniel’s family,” said Joy Kimbrough and Kyle Mothershead, the attorneys for Hambrick’s estate.