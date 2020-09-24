Metro Juvenile Crime Task Force highlights ongoing teen crime amid pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a chase in East Nashville led to the arrest of three juveniles and the recovery of two stolen firearms, News 2 spoke with Metro’s Juvenile Crime Task Force about other teen crime during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Year-to-date for 2020, our unit alone, the Juvenile Crime Task Force, has arrested approximately 115 juveniles and those range from 13 to 17 years old,” said Lt. Dayton Wheeler, who leads the unit.

Lt. Wheeler explained that since March, some officers on the Juvenile Crime Task Force have had to adjust their schedules to account for an uptick in daytime criminal activity.

“We realize that kids not being in school could lead to issues with them being out and about, throughout Nashville. We have a small group that’s coming in during the daytime and getting to handle any type of issues that we may see revolving around our youth,” Lt. Wheeler said.

Lt. Wheeler explained that while the number of kids and teens being arrested by the unit isn’t trending higher than last year, the number of stolen guns is.

“We’ve currently have seized 175 firearms. All of 2019, the unit confiscated 186 firearms. [So] we’re only about 11 short before we pass that number.”

Lt. Wheeler said his unit has also recovered 194 stolen vehicles this year.