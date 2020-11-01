Metro Health launches investigation after police shut down Halloween party

Shadow of a halloween glass lantern over newspaper, taken for Macro Mondays’ theme for 2 Nov 2015 – “Shadow Play”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Public Health Department is investigating after Metro Police shut down a large party on Halloween night in East Nashville.

The health department says Metro Police alerted them about a large party on Boscobel Street. Police arrived on scene and broke it up.

After reviewing records, the health department found they never received an event application from the party’s organizer(s).

The health department says it will be investigating further and take appropriate action regarding any potential citations.

