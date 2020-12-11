Metro health director Dr. Michael Caldwell resigns from position

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Public Health Department Director Dr. Michael Caldwell has resigned from his position.

On Thursday night, the Metro Board of Health unanimously voted 6-0 to accept his resignation during a meeting called to address Dr. Caldwell’s behavior.

Dr. Caldwell’s resignation is effective immediately and he will clean out his office Friday. However, he will serve in an advisory position through December 31. He will still be paid as a Metro employee during this time until his employment ends on the 31st.

This is not the first time Michael Caldwell has shown himself to be a less-than-forthright leader. His arrogant and dismissive behavior is unacceptable. He must resign, or be removed from his position as Metro's public health director immediately. @JohnCooper4Nash @alexjahangir pic.twitter.com/bfWYJ5N72z — Ginny for Council (@GinnyWelsch) December 9, 2020

District 16 Councilmember Ginny Welsch called for Caldwell to either resign or be removed from his position in a tweet, as well as a letter send to Dr. Alex Jahangir and members of the Metro Board of Health.

“The Health, Hospital and Human Services Committee of the Metro Council has concerns about the lack of transparency, communication and responsiveness from the Metro Board of Health and, more specifically, Dr. Michael Caldwell, in relation to the impact of COVID-19 in Nashville,” the letter read in part. “The Metro Board of Health and Dr. Caldwell owe it to the people of Nashville to be transparent, forthright and communicative in this, and every regard. Lack of communication and response to requests made by members of the Metro Council is unacceptable and will not be tolerated going forward.”