Metro Health Dept. working with clinic to vaccinate under-served populations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Throughout the pandemic, reaching at-risk communities has been a priority for the Metro coronavirus task force and now their focus is shifting to vaccinating under-served portions of the community.

Siloam Health has helped the Metro Nashville Public Health Department significantly with its COVID-19 response.

Dr. Jim Henderson said many of the clinic’s patients work in the service industry and if they contract the virus, they can’t earn money for a couple of weeks.

“Metro Health has made a big effort to work with these safety net clinics, some of these clinics are taking a lead in interacting with Metro Health finding a way to message the communities, get vaccines out to the communities and protect these key members of our population,” explained Dr. Henderson.

An estimated 10% of Davidson County residents are fully vaccinated and health officials are beginning to shift focus to vaccinating under-served populations.

Siloam Health has been vaccinating patients since January and health officials said it’s already making a big difference on the communities it serves.

Dr. Henderson said part of the distribution plan is partnering with leaders who have the community’s trust.

“That’s exciting to see how many more doses we will receive sooner rather than later and how these efforts will pan out, as these efforts ramp up around the community, we continue to focus on the very vulnerable that are within our population base and among the safety net clinic base, so that’s going to be our focus for now,” said Dr. Henderson.

Due to increased demand, Siloam Health now has a second clinic in Antioch to help with vaccine distribution.