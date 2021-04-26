Metro Health Dept. to resume administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department announced plans to resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Nashville after pausing distribution last week.

Federal and local health officials temporarily paused distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to a small risk of blood clots.

The pause in Nashville lasted 11 days as the FDA and the CDC say the Johnson & Johnson/Jansen vaccine is once again a recommended option, for those seeking a vaccine.

The Metro Health Dept. told News 2 it is following the CDC and FDA recommendations and expect to begin offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the drive-thru at South Nashville vaccination site on Tuesday. The Pfizer vaccine will continued to be offered at the drive-thru location to all people to decide which one they choose.

The COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road will continue offering vaccinations in addition to mobile health events that have not been announced. Vaccinations at the Former Kmart will also be available from 8 am – 2 pm, by appointment only.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

Those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be issued a warning for the risk of potential blood clots. The CDC says federal and state health officials should fully utilize the single-dose vaccine, which is easier than others to ship and store.

Health officials will close the Music City Center as a vaccination site beginning May 7 for initial doses and the final day of operation will be May 28.

The Tennessee Department of Health also announced plans to resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.