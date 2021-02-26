Metro Health Dept. reports software crash after vaccinations opened to 65+

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department reported a software program used to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments crashed Friday morning.

The health department said the software failed to accept applications for appointments shortly after 7 a.m.

The software program failure was likely due to “high volume of traffic” among residents 65+ accessing the sign up link, according to the health department.

They are currently working on a solution.

Metro Nashville leaders moved into this phase of COVID-19 vaccinations Friday. Residents over 65 years of age were just able to make reservations and receive their first dose of the vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled by clicking here or by calling 615-862-7777 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A Spanish language phone number is available at 615-326-9986.

The 65 and older age group will be offered multiple appointment options each day, seven days a week at the Music City Center.

The following information will be requested when someone signs up for an appointment:

Name

Address

Date of birth

Sex

Primary language

Race/ethnicity (optional)

Phone number

Email (optional)

Metro Health officials said 30,000 residents 70 and older have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and there were a total of 58,000 residents in that group.

Metro Health officials also wanted to remind people there are other ways to get the vaccine, including through Vanderbilt Health.

The Walmart Supercenter on Charlotte Pike will also have an event to mass-vaccinate people over the next five days. Walmart will follow the same guidelines as counties, so that’ll be for people 65 and older and those on phase 1-b. CLICK HERE to register.

Metro health leaders are expecting the county to get about 12,000 doses of the vaccine next week.

“Each week, it ends up that we get a little bit more than what was initially allocated and I appreciate the state’s partnership for doing that,” said Metro Nashville Coronavirus Task Force Chair Dr. Alex Jahangir. “Johnson & Johnson’s review is tomorrow. Dr. Hildreth is on that panel. If that committee approves it and the FDA does all the sign-offs, that vaccine will also enter our supply chain very quickly.”

Metro leaders are also working to make sure the vaccine is equally distributed to minority communities. There’s a town hall event being hosted on the topic next week.

CLICK HERE for information on getting vaccinated in Davidson County.