Metro Health Dept. reports record high daily increase of 1,311 COVID-19 cases in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 55,726 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 1,311 in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily increase in Nashville. There have been a total of 405 deaths in Davidson County.

One new confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, an 86-year-old man with a pending medical history.

A reported 50,259 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,059 are “active.”

Hospitalizations in Nashville are also at a record high number of 513.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 26,749 of which are men, 28,514 are women and the gender of 460 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 10%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 76 calls on Sunday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported a record high 11,352 new cases Sunday, bringing the state to 454,305 total cases. Of those cases, 412,568 are confirmed and 41,737 are probable.

There are currently 57,952 active cases, the highest number of active cases Tennessee has seen since the pandemic began.

The state reported 2,680 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Sunday’s update marks a record-high single-day increase for the state, surpassing the previous record of 8,213 set this past Wednesday (December 9). The state’s top three single-day increases have occurred in the last seven days.