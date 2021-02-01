Metro Health Dept. reports 97,510 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 97,510 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Only the COVID-19 testing sites at Nissan Stadium will be open Monday due to cold temperatures. The assessment centers have adjusted their hours of operations to accommodate for colder weather through winter.

Davidson County has began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 357 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 576 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 80,118 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 4,214 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 40,217 of which are men, 43,938 are women and the gender of 753 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 20% and available ICU beds are at 10%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 199 calls on Sunday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,119 new cases Sunday, bringing the state to 727,861 total cases.

TDH also confirmed 76 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 9,650 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 683,295 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,448 in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,574 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 6,327,384 tests. The latest update added 32,363 tests to the state’s total.

January ends as Tennessee’s deadliest month of the pandemic. The first month of 2021 accounted for more than a fourth of Tennessee’s total COVID-19 deaths with more deaths reported than during the first seven months of the pandemic combined (2,454 total from Sept. 30, 2020).

January saw an average of 88 deaths per day while 2,743 deaths were reported in the first month of 2021. January 2021 is also responsible for 28 percent of Tennessee’s COVID-19 deaths.