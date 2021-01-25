Metro Health Dept. reports 95,270 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 95,270 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County has began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

Metro Public Health Department launched a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 368 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 554 deaths in Davidson County.

One new confirmed death has been reported in the past 24 hours, a 90-year-old woman with a pending medical history.

A reported 76,872 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,430 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 39,217 of which are men, 42,886 are women and the gender of 735 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 9%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 182 calls on Sunday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,841 new cases Sunday, bringing the state to 708,717 total cases.

TDH also confirmed 40 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 8,859 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 654,335 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,052 in the last 24 hours.

There are 2,128 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 6,184,590 tests. The latest update added 25,830 tests to the state’s total.