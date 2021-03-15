Metro Health Dept. reports 93 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 104,453 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan. Under Phase 1c, any person 16 and over with “high-risk medical conditions” will be allowed to get the vaccine.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 93 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 846 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 89,433 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,770 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 43,696 of which are men, 47,591 are women and the gender of 762 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 16% and available ICU beds are at 23%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 151 calls on Sunday.